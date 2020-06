MONROE, Mich. – The Monroe County Prosecutor’s Office is calling the action of a state trooper who opened fire on a knife-wielding man justifiable.

Video footage showed the man rushing toward the trooper on a busy south dixie highway. What investigators say you do not see is the trooper repeatedly asking the man to drop the large knife.

The encounter lasted a few seconds. Witnesses told investigators that the trooper did everything he could to diffuse the situation before firing his weapon.