Video shows Michigan State Police trooper shoot knife-wielding man in Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY, Mich. – Video shows the moments before and after a man was shot by Michigan State Police in Monroe County on Monday.

The footage confirms the man was approaching an officer with a knife and it shows the encounter only lasted a few seconds.

READ: 1 injured in trooper-involved shooting in Monroe County

The incident occurred between 4 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. on South Dixie Highway. Police said he was out in the street, but aren’t saying anything about his mental state.

Police said they were responding to a call about a suspicious man with a knife yelling at cars. The trooper gets out of his vehicle and immediately starts backing up.

The man with the knife keeps approaching and after a few seconds, just after the officer moves out of frame, the officer fires. A witness who wants to remain anonymous said he heard three shots.

The man, who police said is 18 years old, was taken to a hospital in Toledo and is listed in critical condition.

It is up to the prosecutor to decide if there will be charges filed against the officer or the man with the knife.