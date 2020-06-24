ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- June 24, 2020

There is a Saharan dust plume heading for North America.

There are actually two plumes coming from Africa. One of them is over the Caribbean and it will eventually make its way north.

Paul Gross explains what to expect in Michigan as the dust plume heads north (watch above). Read more here.

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 61,630 as of Tuesday, including 5,864 deaths, state officials report.

Tuesday’s update represents 221 new confirmed cases and 11 additional deaths. Monday’s total was 61,409 confirmed cases and 5,853 deaths.

New cases and deaths continue to remain flat in Michigan.

However, Hospitalizations are up slightly the past two days -- see the data here.

Testing has remained steady, with an average of more than 14,000 per day in the last two weeks.

Michigan has reported 49,290 COVID-19 recoveries. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 6,200 as of Monday.

Here’s a look at the data in Michigan: