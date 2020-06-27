Detroit police suspect foul play in the death of a missing teen

DETROIT – The 19-year old was last seen on June 21st and his family began their own search to bring him home.

The family tells Local 4 they found him dead at an abandoned home on Elmdale Street, near Conner Street and Harper Avenue on Detroit’s Eastside.

Detroit Police tell us they do suspect foul play.

“What you do it for?” said Ivo Williams.

It’s a question filled with hurt and covered with pain. Popular Detroit comedian Ivo Williams has been asking that same question non stop, “It was very senseless. You don’t know how I feel.”

Ivo said his little brother Darius Jones, disappeared on Sunday, June 21st around 4:00 p.m. near Westphalia and they’ve been searching for him for almost a week, “We started praying to the sky and I was asking like ‘Look bro, just tell us where you’re at? Just tell big bro where are you?‘”

Williams reached out to Local 4′s Larry Spruill on Friday and said they found his brother in an abandoned home on Elmdale, “You shot him in the head seven times. Seven times, man,” said Williams.

“Of course every grandmother might say this but my grandson was a loving, caring young man. He didn’t bother nobody,” said Grandmother Felicia Hicks.

Darius’s Grandmother Felicia Hicks had this to say for whoever did this to her grandson, “This is going to haunt y’all for the rest of your life. What y’all did to my grandson, it’s going to haunt y’all. When you get behind those prison walls, it’s going to haunt you.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5840 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

A GoFundMe has been set up for the family. You can donate here.