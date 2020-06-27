Man shot, killed on porch in Detroit

DETROIT – Police are investigating a shooting that killed a 40-year-old man in Detroit on Friday night.

According to police at around 10 p.m. the victim was sitting on a porch in the 19100 block of Ohio Street when a suspect approached and allegedly fired multiple shots at him.

The victim was taken to the hospital and pronounced deceased, officials said.

The shooter reportedly fled the scene on foot heading south toward 7 Mile Road. He is described as a Black man standing between 5 feet, 10 inches and 6 feet tall with a slim build.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information can contact the Detroit Police Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

