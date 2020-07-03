Attorneys for both families in viral Orion Township confrontation speak out

ORION TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The attorneys for both families involved in a viral confrontation are speaking out about what happened Wednesday.

While both sides can’t agree with what happened, they do agree that the way people are treating each other has gotten out of hand.

The gun drawn altercation between Jillian and Eric Wuestenberg; and Takelia Hill and her daughters went viral, leading to felony charges.

It’s also cost Eric Wuestenburg his Oakland University job and position on Rep. Elissa Slotkin’s advisory committee.

Both parties attorneys said their clients are overwhelmed and their lives have been utterly disrupted.

“She’s emotionally a wreck and her kids -- she had a 5-year-old, a 13-year-old and a 15-year-old present. They saw this,” said Chris Quinn, the Hill family attorney.

“They’re devastated, you have two good people. My client Eric is a disabled vet. He served his country very well,” said Terry Johnson, the Wuestenberg family attorney.

The Wuestenbergs are out on bond and the controversy is expected to continue.

“I think the country as a whole is tired of seeing situations where you have unarmed Blacks having firearms pointed at them,” said Quinn.

“A guy like Eric has been taken down because someone uttered three words. ‘You’re a racist.' How fair is that? Where is the due process in that?” asked Johnson.

Quinn believes Jillian Wuestenberg should have deescalated the argument with the 15-year-old girl and Johnson believes charges should be filed against Hill.