Michigan State Police investigating possible shooting on I-75 south of 7 Mile Road in Detroit

DETROIT – Michigan State Police are investigating a possible shooting that happened on I-75 south of 7 Mile Road in Detroit on Monday evening.
The freeway was closed at 7 Mile Road while officers investigated. The suspected shooting is believed to have happened at 5:10 p.m.
Canine units and troopers searched the freeway for evidence.
Possible Shooting: Metro South troopers and Special Investigation Section detectives are currently investigating an alleged shooting which occurred on southbound I-75 south of Seven Mile in the city of Detroit The freeway is closed at 7 Mile Road. pic.twitter.com/TEJDGySxng— MSP Metro Detroit (@mspmetrodet) July 6, 2020