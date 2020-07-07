79ºF

Michigan State Police investigating possible shooting on I-75 south of 7 Mile Road in Detroit

Possible shooting happened on Monday

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

Lights atop a police cruiser flash at the scene of a crime in this undated file image. (KPRC/File)

DETROIT – Michigan State Police are investigating a possible shooting that happened on I-75 south of 7 Mile Road in Detroit on Monday evening.

The freeway was closed at 7 Mile Road while officers investigated. The suspected shooting is believed to have happened at 5:10 p.m.

Canine units and troopers searched the freeway for evidence.

