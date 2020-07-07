Tributes pour in for Detroit City Council staffer killed in suspected murder-suicide

WESTLAND, Mich. – Tributes continue to pour in for a Detroit City Council staffer that was killed in what’s being investigated as a Murder-Suicide.

30-year old Deandree Watson was found dead Sunday, inside his car at the Willow Creek Apartments in Westland. A second person was found dead inside an apartment at the complex, investigators said he died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Watson worked as a Policy Analyst in the office of Councilman James Tate. Friends remember him as a tireless worker that was poised for great things.

“For me, it’s a sense of shock, because there were so much more, work that we had to do,” said DK Williams.

“He just turned 30, and in 30 years, this brother had so much more impact, more lives in the city, than most will have in a lifetime. I just ask that we remember his life, his legacy,” said Nguvu Tsare.

Westland Police said the shooting isn’t random and that both men appear to have known each other.

