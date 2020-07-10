Crime Stoppers offers $2,500 reward for help identifying driver, vehicle in connection with fatal Dearborn hit-and-run

DEARBORN, Mich. – Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information that helps identify a driver and vehicle wanted in connection with a fatal hit-and-run incident that occurred on July 5.

Dearborn police say at about 12:40 a.m. an unknown vehicle struck a man in the area of Michigan Avenue and Gulley Road. The victim, a Detroit resident, was taken to the hospital where he died as a result of his injuries, police said.

The driver fled the scene following the collision. Police say the vehicle is possibly a black or dark colored, four door sedan and will likely have significant damage to the front-end passenger side and the passenger side headlight should be damaged or missing.

Watch below a video of the vehicle in question, provided by the Dearborn Police Department.

Anyone with information can anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up or can submit an anonymous tip online here. All rewards are paid anonymously.

