1 injured after shots fired at vehicle in Dearborn, police say

DEARBORN, Mich. – One person is in serious condition following a shooting on Dearborn’s west side on Saturday.

Police say at about 9:50 p.m. a vehicle was in a median preparing to turn onto northbound Telegraph Road south of Cherry Hill Street when shots were fired at the vehicle.

One passenger was struck and taken to the hospital where they were listed in serious condition. Police say there are expected to survive.

A second vehicle was also struck by gunfire while traveling northbound on Telegraph Road, officials said. No passengers in the second vehicle were injured in the shooting.

Police do not believe that this incident was random.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information can contact the Dearborn Police Department at 313-943-2241 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

