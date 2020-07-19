$1,000 reward offered for information in fatal Pontiac hit-and-run

PONTIAC, Mich. – Police are looking for a woman wanted in connection to a fatal hit-and-run in Pontiac.

According to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, the collision happened Saturday afternoon at about 12:30 p.m. A 60-year-old man was riding a bicycle through the intersection of Jessie and Osmun Streets when a dark Ford SUV, driving eastbound, came through the intersection and struck the man.

Police said the driver exited the vehicle to check on the victim, but as a witness approached, she got into the vehicle and fled.

Police described the driver as a Black woman believed to be driving a black or dark blue Ford Escape.

The vehicle is expected to have some front-end damage.

Anyone with information on the car or driver involved is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up. There is a $1,000 cash reward and you will remain anonymous.

