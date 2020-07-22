Man driving moped killed in hit-and-run, Detroit police seek other driver

DETROIT – Police are seeking assistance to identify and locate a vehicle wanted in connection with a May 15 hit-and-run on Detroit’s west side.

ORIGINAL STORY: Moped driver fatally wounded after hit-and-run in Detroit

According to authorities, the collision happened at about 10:30 p.m. near the intersection of Linsdale and Military streets. Police said a 46-year-old man was driving a moped on Military Street when a speeding dark Dodge Charger or Challenger driving westbound on Linsdale Street struck the moped at the intersection.

The driver of the vehicle failed to stop and continued to travel on Linsdale Street before turning north on Carbondale Street, toward Livernois Avenue.

The driver of the moped died at the scene.

The Detroit Police Department provided the following images of the wanted man and vehicle in question:

Detroit police are seeking assistance to identify and locate a vehicle wanted in connection with a fatal hit-and-run on May 15, 2020. (WDIV)

Detroit police are seeking assistance to identify and locate a vehicle wanted in connection with a fatal hit-and-run on May 15, 2020. (WDIV)

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

MORE: Local News