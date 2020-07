(Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.)

DETROIT – A 27-year-old man is in stable condition after some sort of officer involved shooting Sunday night on Detroit’s west side.

Police have provided little information about what led up to the shooting.

The shooting happened in the area of Plymouth and Wyoming.

Police say the man is in custody and was taken to the hospital.

Police also say a weapon was recovered at the scene.