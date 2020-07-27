Detroit police seek driver who lost control doing donuts, injured 3 people

DETROIT – Police are seeking the driver of a gray Dodge Charger who allegedly injured three people early Monday morning.

According to officials at about 2:10 a.m. the three individuals were watching the unknown driver of the Dodge Charger do donuts in the area of Livernois and West Warren Avenue.

Police say the driver lost control of the vehicle and struck the three pedestrians and then fled south on Livernois.

All three victims were taken to the hospital -- two were listed in critical condition and one was listed in temporary serious condition.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information can contact the Detroit Police Department’s Fatal Squad at 313-596-2280 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

