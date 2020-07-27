Woman arrested for driving while intoxicated after motorcyclist dies in Groveland Township crash

GROVELAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A motorcyclist was killed when a woman rear-ended them at a high rate of speed early Sunday morning, officials say.

Michigan State Police say at about 3:30 a.m. a woman was traveling north on I-75 near Lahring Road at a high rate of speed when she rear-ended the motorcycle. The motorcyclist was killed from the impact of the crash, officials said.

The motorcycle driver’s identity has not been released by police as of Sunday.

The woman who struck the motorcyclist was arrested for operating her vehicle while intoxicated. Police say both alcohol and drugs were a factor in the crash.

The woman was taken to the hospital on Sunday for a medical evaluation and blood test. Northbound lanes of I-75 and two southbound lanes were closed on Sunday following the crash.

This is an ongoing investigation.

