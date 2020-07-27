Historical Henry Ford museum in Dearborn experiencing financial woes due to pandemic

DEARBORN – Dearborn’s historical Henry Ford museum is experiencing financial woes due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In March when the first coronavirus cases in Michigan were announced the museum temporarily closed.

The museum previously canceled its 2020 Summer Camps and announced temporary layoffs in April in response to the pandemic.

Since the pandemic stated the museum has cut staff down from 1,700 to about 400.

It opened back up in July after being shutdown for months. The museum recently launched a fundraising effort called Reactivate the Henry Ford.

To learn more about the fundraising effort visit the museum’s website.