Domestic violence suspect threatens police after incident in Lincoln Park, police say

TAYLOR, Mich. – On Monday at 10:30 a.m. a family went to the Michigan State Police Metro South Post to report a domestic assault incident that happened in Lincoln Park overnight.

Police said the suspect is supposed to be armed with an AK-47. After the incident, the suspect left Lincoln Park and drove to the Taylor area where he allegedly intentionally rammed a vehicle occupied by family members of the domestic violence victim.

READ: Resources for domestic violence survivors remain available during coronavirus pandemic

A shift commander made contact with the suspect via phone and requested he turn himself in and come to the post. The suspect said he had 100 AK-47 rounds for police and the family and was not going back to prison, police said.

During the call the suspect gave hints to his whereabouts and troopers were able to locate him as he was walking along Southfield and Outer Drive, police said. He was taken into custody without incident.

Police are still investigating.

