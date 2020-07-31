ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- July 31, 2020

45 years later, Jimmy Hoffa case remains unsolved

Friday marks 45 years since former Teamsters boss Jimmy Hoffa was reported missing from an Oakland County restaurant. Since that day, hundreds of thousands of man hours and millions of dollars have gone into sorting through countless tips, while trying to crack the case of Hoffa’s disappearance.

Read the full story here.

Dr. Fauci, CDC head testify before House on coronavirus response

The U.S. House is holding a hearing Friday morning on the nation’s response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

At a time when early progress seems to have been lost and uncertainty clouds the nation’s path forward, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the government’s top infectious disease expert, has called on lawmakers -- and all other Americans -- to go back to public health basics such as social distancing and wearing masks.

Watch live this morning here.

Detroit police chief says man ‘swinging knives wildly’ in an intersection was shot, killed by an officer

A man was shot and killed by a police officer on Thursday evening after “wildly swinging a sword” and dagger and throwing a weapon at a police officer in the middle of an intersection, police say. This marks the fourth officer-involved shooting for Detroit police this month.

See the full story here.

Mother, boyfriend in custody after 13-month-old killed, twin brother severely injured in Ecorse

A mother and her boyfriend are in police custody after a 13-month-old boy was killed and his twin brother was severely injured. One of the boys, Zyaire Reed, died from his injuries at a children’s hospital. His brother, Zion Reed, has been admitted to a children’s hospital to address multiple injuries.

Read the full story here.

Trending 📈

🚫 Making sense of Michigan COVID-19 orders -- what’s open, what’s closed

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s phased-in approach to reopening Michigan seems to have gone back and forth, generating some confusion among residents. As of July 30, bars are closed, salons are not, casinos will reopen but gyms aren’t.

See the full story here.

✋ Here’s how all 83 Michigan counties are divided into regions in Gov. Whitmer’s reopening plan

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has previously divided the state into eight regions as part of her coronavirus (COVID-19) reopening plan.

See how the regions are broken up here.

Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 80,887; Death toll now at 6,191

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 80,887 as of Thursday, including 6,191 deaths, state officials report.

Thursday’s update includes 715 new cases and 19 additional deaths, including 14 from Vital Records review. Cases increased by 996 on Wednesday, including 300 cases added from a testing backlog.

New cases have increased moderately in recent weeks, while deaths remain flat in Michigan. Testing has increased in the last week, with an average of more than 30,000 per day, with the positive rate between 3 and 4 percent. Hospitalizations have increased slightly, but remain considerably lower than in April.

Michigan has reported 57,502 COVID-19 recoveries. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 17,300 as of Thursday. Michigan’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 706 on Thursday, the highest since early May.

Here’s a look at more of the data: