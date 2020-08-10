ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Aug. 10, 2020

What to know today 🌅

Recalled onions linked to Salmonella outbreak

U.S. health officials are warning consumers to throw away onions linked to a Salmonella outbreak reported in more than 40 states.

Do not eat, serve, or sell recalled onions from Thomson International, Inc., or food made with these onions. Onion types include red, white, yellow, and sweet yellow varieties. Other companies have also issued recalls of foods, like chicken salads, made with recalled onions.

The FDA reported 640 total cases of Salmonella Newport infections nationwide, with 36 in Michigan, as of Aug. 6, 2020. A total of 85 have resulted in hospitalizations.

Trending 📈

Great Lakes record 84 waterspouts in first ‘outbreak’ of 2020

At least 84 waterspouts were recorded over the Great Lakes last week in the lakes’ first waterspout outbreak this year, researchers say.

Waterspouts are whirling columns of air and water mist that are common on the Great Lakes during this time of the year, meteorologists say. Connected to cumulus clouds, waterspouts on the Great Lakes are typically formed when cooler air travels across the warm waters -- and water temperatures in the Great Lakes have been higher than average this summer.

‘Pink slime’ local news sites explode in Michigan ahead of election

Ahead of the 2020 election, outlets masquerading as credible local news websites have increased around the U.S., including in Michigan.

A new report published by the Columbia Journalism Review finds an explosion of “pink slime” local news outlets, especially in swing states, ahead of the November election.

“Pink slime” is the name given to these low-cost automated news sites, built to look like other credible news sites, but are owned, funded or operated by political-interest groups or “dark money” networks. They are not real news sites, although they may, at times, feature news.

The sites often feature fake authors, who are listed for countless other sites in the network.

Here’s what to know.

What Michigan school districts have planned

We have an updated list of fall school plans from districts in Metro Detroit. View here.

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 87,403 as of Sunday, including 6,249 deaths, state officials report.

Sunday’s update represents 514 new cases and 2 additional deaths -- however, the cumulative death total reported Sunday has actually been reduced by one.

The state says that three cases previously marked as deceased have been corrected by local health jurisdictions. Officials say the corrected cases may have been recorded as deceased in error or new information may indicate that previously reported deaths were not in fact COVID-19 associated.

Saturday’s totals were 86,889 confirmed cases and 6,250 deaths.

New cases have plateaued in the last two weeks, while deaths remain flat in Michigan. Testing has remained steady, with an average of more than 25,000 per day, with the positive rate between 3 and 4 percent. Hospitalizations have increased slightly, but remain considerably lower than in April.

Here’s a look at more of the data: