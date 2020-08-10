Southgate police find severely malnourished dog inside home during simple property investigation

SOUTHGATE, Mich. – Southgate police found a severely malnourished dog inside a home while they were doing a simple property crime investigation, officials said.

Officers said the dog, named Otis, was rushed to an animal hospital. He’s now looking much healthier and has been released, they said.

Southgate patrol Officer Morgan Parrish was responding to a breaking and entering call earlier this summer in a neighborhood.

“The homeowner was showing me some damages and stuff, and he had showed me a room that he had this dog in,” Parrish said.

She said she took one look at Otis and knew she had to act fast because he was completely skin and bones.

Parrish called Downriver Animal Control Officer Sarah Pappas, who received a search warrant within hours.

“He was curled up in a ball on the floor,” Pappas said. “We definitely thought he had already passed.”

Otis was alive, but his condition was severe.

“His skin was, like, shedding off because he was so malnourished,” Pappas said.

He was taken to the Woodhaven Animal Hospital to receive immediate attention. It took some time, but two months later, Otis has completely transformed.

“He’s gorgeous,” Parrish said. “He has made a complete 180-degree transformation.”

Otis’ name has been changed to Lucky because he’s lucky to be alive. Parrish said for anyone who finds themselves in a situation like hers, it’s better to be safe than sorry.

“I would rather go on calls that are nothing than not get called to a call where a dog could die within a few days and because it’s in that bad position,” Parrish said.

Lucky is now up for adoption. Anyone who’s interested should call the Wyandotte Animal Adoption Center at 734-246-1328.