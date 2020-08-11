25-year-old Westland man arrested after body found in Van Buren

VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A 25-year-old man from Westland is in police custody after a body was found in a pickup truck in Van Buren Township on Sunday.

According to authorities, at about 10:15 a.m. a man’s body was found in the bed of a pickup truck parked in the weeds near Belleville and Quirk roads.

The victim was reportedly killed in his home city of Wayne and then later transported to the location in Van Buren Township, officials said. Police do not believe the incident was a random crime.

The Westland man was taken into police custody on Sunday night. His identity has not yet been released.

He is expected to be arraigned soon, possibly on Wednesday.

You can watch the original report below.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Michigan State Police Metro South Post at 734-287-5000.

