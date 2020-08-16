Woman killed in altercation on Plymouth Road in Detroit

DETROIT – A 58-year-old woman died Saturday night amid an altercation that turned physical on Detroit’s west side.

A preliminary investigation by Detroit police indicated that the victim accompanied a 55-year-old man, who was involved in a verbal altercation with another man in the 14600 block of Plymouth Road.

Police said the second man allegedly entered his vehicle and struck the 55-year-old man’s Ford Taurus. The 58-year-old woman was standing behind the Taurus at the time and was struck by the vehicle.

The woman was transported to a local hospital where she died from her injuries.

Police say the suspect left the scene in a dark-colored SUV.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.