Inkster police say 14-year-old was killed after being shot in the head

INKSTER, Mich. – A 14-year-old died after he was shot in the head in Inkster Friday night.

Inkster police and Michigan State Police responded to the incident at about 10:35 p.m. at Dearborn View Apartments.

An investigation revealed that a group of young people were hanging out at the apartment. At some point, a handgun was brought out. Witnesses told police that another 14-year-old shot the victim.

The teen was transported to a local hospital and pronounced dead.

Police said the teen, who witnesses said fired the shot, is in police custody.

This is an ongoing investigation.

