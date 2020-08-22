Inkster police say 14-year-old was killed after being shot in the head

INKSTER, Mich. – A 14-year-old died after he was shot in the head in Inkster Friday night.
Inkster police and Michigan State Police responded to the incident at about 10:35 p.m. at Dearborn View Apartments.
An investigation revealed that a group of young people were hanging out at the apartment. At some point, a handgun was brought out. Witnesses told police that another 14-year-old shot the victim.
The teen was transported to a local hospital and pronounced dead.
Police said the teen, who witnesses said fired the shot, is in police custody.
This is an ongoing investigation.
More: Metro Detroit crime news