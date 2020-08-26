2-year-old among 3 people injured in collision on Davison Street

DETROIT – Detroit police said three people, including a 2-year-old girl, were injured in a collision Tuesday in the 2200 block of Davison Street.
Police said the 2-year-old and her 22-year-old mother are listed in critical and stable condition respectively. The person, who was driving a 16-wheel semi, is also listed in critical condition.
A preliminary investigation indicated the girl’s mother was driving an orange Dodge Charger traveling east on Davison when she collided with the semi as it traveled west.
The mother and daughter were transported to a local hospital.
This is an ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department’ Fatal Squad at 313-596-2280 or Crime Stoppers at 800-SPEAK UP.
