Detroit police seek missing 15-year-old boy

DETROIT – Police are searching for a missing 15-year-old named Cartier Woods who was last seen by his aunt around 1 p.m. on Thursday.

According to a family member, Woods disappeared after walking away from his home in the 17300 block of Warrington in Detroit. He reportedly left to play basketball and never returned.

Woods is described as 6 feet, around 140 to 160 pounds, has a light complexion, freckles on his face, brown eyes, and short brown hair.

He went missing while wearing a gray hoodie and black pants, red socks and black Nike sandals.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

