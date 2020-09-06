Man and woman shot multiple times in Detroit by unknown shooters

DETROIT – Police are investigating a double shooting that happened Saturday around 11:30 p.m. near Rosa Parks Boulevard and Lamothe Avenue.

Police say a 27-year-old woman and 32-year-old man reported that they were driving in the area when an unknown man and woman started firing shots at them.

Both of the victims were shot multiple times. The driver in the car where shots were fired hit several vehicles before fleeing the scene.

The victims were hospitalized and listed in stable condition.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Detroit police at 313- 596-1400.

