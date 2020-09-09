Hungry for entertainment? Drive-in, virtual film festival to be hosted at Emagine Novi

NOVI, Mich. – As the movie industry struggles to adapt to the challenges of operating during a pandemic, digital viewings and drive-ins became more of the norm and, arguably, the safest way to enjoy entertainment.

READ: Certain Michigan businesses allowed to reopen: What to know

Entertainment that is hard pressed to come by as major films struggle to release due to COVID-19 safety concerns, but thanks to the efforts of a local art institute and the Emagine Theatre in Novi, movie goers will have a film festival featuring local and international films.

The Royal Starr Arts Institute, a nonprofit arts organization, will be hosting its annual film festival, giving a platform to independent filmmakers from all over Michigan, The United States and abroad.

While theatres are temporarily closed, the annual festival will be held virtually, with limited drive-in screenings. Michigan’s own “Solomon” directed by J.B. Armstrong will be the opening night film. The Royal Starr Film Festival will be held from Thursday-Sunday at Emagine Theatre in Novi, located at 44425 West 12 Mile Road.

RELATED: 4 ways to reduce the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) this fall in Michigan

“This year we have seen amazing growth in the filmmaker community and the Royal Starr Arts Institute is here to do its part. We’ve received hundreds of submissions internationally, across the country and right here, at home in Michigan," said Royal Starr Arts Institute president Luke Castle. "We are dedicated to bringing the best films, while providing a safe and memorable experience for filmmakers and festival attendees.”

Also featured at the drive-in is Michigan film “Road Runner,” a 70′s crime drama by Jason Allen on Thursday, September 17. The annual festival will conclude on Thursday, September 24 with an award winning documentary on the economic comeback of Flint, titled “Forged in Flint” and “American Trial: The Eric Garner Story,” portraying a trial that never happened to fight against racial injustice.

The festival will be open to the public on Thursday, September 10th, 2020. Tickets can be purchased at RoyalStarr.org.