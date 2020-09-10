Pontiac man assaulted during robbery dies 2 days after incident

PONTIAC, Mich – Oakland County Sheriff’s Office said a Pontiac man who was assaulted on Sept. 2 died two days after the assault.

Three people, two men and a woman, are currently charged with assault. But the Sheriff’s Office said with the man’s death, a homicide warrant is pending for two of the suspects.

Brothers Steven Porter, 47, of Pontiac, and Sean Porter, 51, of Eastpointe, are currently charged with assault with intent to do bodily harm less than murder or by strangulation. Angela Sabo, 43, of Pontiac, was charged with unarmed robbery.

The Sheriff’s Office said that the victim, identified as 52-year-old Omar Harland, was pronounced dead on Sept. 4. An autopsy conducted on Saturday revealed blunt force trauma to the head, and the case was ruled a homicide.

The three suspects were arraigned on Sept. 4. Deputies said with Harland’s death, a homicide warrant is pending for Steven and Sean Porter.

According to an original press release, deputies responded at about 2:44 a.m. on Sept. 2 at the corner of Baldwin Boulevard and Poplar Avenue to a 41-year-old woman covered in blood. The woman was outside of her home and told deputies that a silver pickup truck stopped nearby with four people inside.

Deputies said two men exited the vehicle and assaulted Harland who they said was an acquaintance to the woman. Two other occupants -- two women -- also exited the vehicle, and one of the women assaulted the female victim.

The female victim’s purse with $30 inside was stolen.

Deputies found Harland lying in the grass near Baldwin Boulevard.

The woman pointed out the vehicle to police as it drove by. Deputies stopped the vehicle and located $30 but no purse. All four people denied the money being theirs or knowing whose it was.

Deputies said one of the men in the vehicle then admitted to assaulting the male victim, and one of the women denied assaulting the female victim.

The male victim was transported to a hospital and female victim refused medical treatment.