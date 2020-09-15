ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Sept. 15, 2020

What to know today 🌅

Detroit hostages situation

A gunman is holding hostages inside a home in northwest Detroit.

The home is on Iliad Street near Fenkell and Telegraph roads. Police said they tried to pull over the man in Redford Township but he took off.

He fired a shot before breaking into the home in Detroit, police said. Original reports stated the man fired at officers, but police later clarified he did not fire directly at officers -- he just fired a shot.

Michigan State students react to mandatory quarantine

The Ingham County Health Department is taking action after seeing a spike in cases since Michigan State University students headed back to East Lansing. Action involved placing students living in 23 fraternity and sorority houses and seven rental homes under a mandatory quarantine.

“I think it’s far too late. Kids have been here a month,” said MSU student Samy Shelbaya.

✏️ School reports

We are receiving a high volume responses to our callout for sharing experiences with virtual learning at home, from parents, students and teachers.

“This virtual journey that my children and myself have been on has been a complete headache. I’m a single working mother of two children. Trying to assist an 8-year-old and 13-year-old while at work is completely frustrating. My 8-year-old calls me all day while I’m at work so I can try my best to assist her over the phone. I can’t afford to leave my job, my back is against the wall and I’m becoming very stressed.”

🦟 Aerial mosquito treatment planned for 10 Michigan counties considered high risk for EEE

Officials are set to conduct aerial mosquito treatment in 10 Michigan counties that are considered high risk for the deadly disease Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE).

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has confirmed 22 cases of EEE in horses across Michigan. Officials are also investigating additional possible animal cases.

No human cases have been confirmed as of Sunday, but the number of cases in horses is twice as many as officials had confirmed at this time last year, according to MDHHS.

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 112,612 as of Monday, including 6,601 deaths, state officials report.

Monday’s update represents 1,088 new cases and 10 additional deaths over the last two days, since the state stopped reporting new cases on Sundays. On Saturday, the state totals were 111,524 cases and 6,591 deaths.

New COVID-19 cases and deaths remain flat in Michigan. Testing has remained steady, with an average of more than 30,000 per day, with the positive rate between 3 and 3.5 percent. The state reported its highest one-day testing total with more than 41,000 diagnostic tests on Aug. 21.

Hospitalizations have increased slightly over the last month but remain lower than in April. Ventilator use is at its lowest point since tracking.

Michigan has reported 85,513 recoveries. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 19,400 as of Monday. Michigan’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 758 on Monday. The state’s fatality rate is 5.9 percent.

Here’s a look at more of the data:

Tracking coronavirus cases, outbreaks in Michigan schools

Michigan has started tracking coronavirus outbreaks in schools across the state.

Data on COVID-19 outbreaks is being collected from the 45 local health departments across the state weekly. A COVID-19 outbreak is defined as two or more cases with a link by place and time indicating a shared exposure outside of a household.

Outbreak data will be updated each Monday at 3 p.m., and will include K-12, college and university school name, address, number of cases and if the cases involved staff, students or both.

Students or staff exposed to COVID-19 outside the school building and are not thought to have spread the virus in the school due to quarantine or self-isolation are not included in the data.

View the data here.