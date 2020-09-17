Superior Township gunman found dead inside home hours after Washtenaw County deputy was shot

SUPERIOR TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A gunman was found dead inside a Superior Township home Wednesday night hours after a Washtenaw County deputy was shot, putting an end to a nine-hour standoff.

Washtenaw County Sheriff Jerry Clayton could not confirm how the man died at the time.

“With MSP’s help, we had a robot and we put a visual on the individual. We finally made entry into the residences and we confirm that the subject is deceased,” Clayton said. “I can’t confirm what the cause is, whether it was self inflicted, but we do know he is deceased and we have him in custody.”

Clayton said the deputy who was shot is expected to be OK.

The incident happened sometime after 2 p.m. when shots were fired at Lakeside Estates Condominiums.

Although police have not officially released the name of the gunman, he was identified by a member of the condo board of directors as Nathan Hardenburg.

A man said he and his son were handling lawn care when they encountered the shooter.

“He started throwing rocks at me,” the man said earlier Wednesday.

The man and his son were watching as the first officers arrived. That prompted a massive police response that led to a barricaded situation.

The man, like other residents, was forced to stay inside for hours. He was separated from his son.