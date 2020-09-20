Vigil held to honor and remember Oak Park students killed in collision

OAK PARK, Mich. – Friends and family members gathered Sunday to remember the two Oak Park High School students killed in a Friday night crash.

The crash happened on Telegraph Road, near 10 Mile Road in Southfield.

Police said six Oak Park High School students were in the vehicle the driver was speeding and jumped the curb. The teen driver hit a tree, drove into a ravine and came to a stop after hitting two more trees.

The vigil was held Sunday at the David H Shepherd Park, located on Church Street in Oak Park.

The father of Jaylen Mitchell Cantrell said the 17-year-old was ejected from the vehicle and pinned under a tree. Jaquai Garrett, 16, was also killed in the crash.

An Oak Park High School basketball player is still in critical condition.

Oak Park High School officials posted on Facebook that said counselors, social workers and psychologists will be on staff for students, staff and family members to provide emotional support and grief counseling.