Detroit police seek 44-year-old man missing since Saturday

DETROIT – Detroit police are searching for a missing 44-year-old man named Dwayne Carl.

Carl was last seen on Saturday, Sept. 26 around noon at his home in the 7500 block of Rockdale in Detroit.

Police say he left home to go to the local store and never returned.

Dwayne is described as White. He was last seen wearing a neon green face mask, blue Polo shirt, camouflage pants and light green Nike shoes.

A family member of Carl told police he has a mental illness.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department at 1-800-Speak-Up.

READ MORE: Missing in Michigan reports