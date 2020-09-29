ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE REPORT -- Monday, Sept. 28, 2020

DETROIT – The list of Michigan schools linked to coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreaks continues to expand, with college campuses still posing a major issue.

K-12 schools aren’t hotspots for the coronavirus in Michigan, but the same can’t be said for universities.

When COVID-19 hit the State of Michigan saw the impact on Black and brown communities. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says those disparities have dramatically decreased.

Amazon has rescheduled its annual Prime Day for mid-October after the company canceled the event due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Prime Day was originally supposed to be in July, but it was postponed. This will be the first time Amazon holds the sales event in the fall.

Many public health experts have warned that it’s especially important to get a flu shot this year because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, even if you don’t usually get on. But a new poll suggests many parents aren’t getting that message. One in three said they plan to skip the flu shot for their children.

