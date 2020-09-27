ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020

DETROIT – Police shot and killed a 43-year-old man on Sunday morning while responding to a domestic violence call at a Dearborn apartment. The man was reportedly stabbing a Dearborn woman thought to be his girlfriend.

