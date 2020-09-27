74ºF

ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020

Cassidy Johncox, Web Producer

Man stabbing woman in face, head killed by police at Dearborn apartment

DETROIT – Police shot and killed a 43-year-old man on Sunday morning while responding to a domestic violence call at a Dearborn apartment. The man was reportedly stabbing a Dearborn woman thought to be his girlfriend.

The latest: Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 121,427; Death toll now at 6,723

Metro Detroit weather: Scattered showers develop Sunday evening, more likely tomorrow

Sunday evening will cloudy and mild. Scattered sprinkles and light rain move in from the southwest. Temperatures will be in the low 70s then 60s. Sunday night will be cloudy with additional scattered rain.

Read the full forecast here.

4 Fast Facts

  • A Roseville neighbor rushed to help after a 17-year-old was accidentally shot in the head. Click here to read more.
  • A knife-wielding man who assaulted his mother in a Plymouth barricaded situation has been arrested. Click here to read more.
  • Police are seeking a man in the deadly shooting of a 29-year-old outside of Erebus Haunted House in Pontiac. Click here to read more.
  • Joe Biden says Republicans’ move to quickly replace the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is an attempt to overturn Obamacare. Click here to read more.

Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020 --

