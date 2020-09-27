ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020

Man stabbing woman in face, head killed by police at Dearborn apartment
DETROIT – Police shot and killed a 43-year-old man on Sunday morning while responding to a domestic violence call at a Dearborn apartment. The man was reportedly stabbing a Dearborn woman thought to be his girlfriend.
The latest: Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 121,427; Death toll now at 6,723
WATCH Local 4 News at 11
Metro Detroit weather: Scattered showers develop Sunday evening, more likely tomorrow
Sunday evening will cloudy and mild. Scattered sprinkles and light rain move in from the southwest. Temperatures will be in the low 70s then 60s. Sunday night will be cloudy with additional scattered rain.
4 Fast Facts
- A Roseville neighbor rushed to help after a 17-year-old was accidentally shot in the head. Click here to read more.
- A knife-wielding man who assaulted his mother in a Plymouth barricaded situation has been arrested. Click here to read more.
- Police are seeking a man in the deadly shooting of a 29-year-old outside of Erebus Haunted House in Pontiac. Click here to read more.
- Joe Biden says Republicans’ move to quickly replace the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is an attempt to overturn Obamacare. Click here to read more.