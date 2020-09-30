Family of woman injured in double hit-and-run demand justice

DETROIT – A $2,500 reward is being offered for any information in the double hit-and-run of a 26-year-old mother of three.

Janesha Shelton was struck just before her birthday, while walking across a Detroit street. She has no recollection of the incident.

READ: Woman in critical condition after being struck by 2 vehicles in Detroit, police say

Her family is working to find the drivers responsible for hitting the young woman. They want any clues that can lead them to the drivers responsible for hitting Janesha Shelton and leaving her in the middle of the street.

“You left my baby out there like she was nothing. She did not deserve to go through this,” said the victim’s mother, January Shelton.

“All she wanted to do was just step out for a night with her family and enjoy, bringing in her birthday,” said Janesha Shelton’s godmother, Naasira Stanley.

Janesha Shelton was struck on Harper Avenue by a black SUV, moments later she was struck by a minivan. Both vehicles left the scene. Janesha Shelton is how hospitalized and has extremely limited mobility.

“She can’t feed herself. She can’t scratch her nose. She can’t scratch her head. She can’t do anything. At this point depression is starting to steady and because you go from one day being able to care for yourself to the next day not being able to do anything at all,” said Stanley.

Janesha Shelton’s longtime boyfriend, Raphael Montgomery, was just getting ready to propose.

“I had plans on marrying my girlfriend on her birthday. I was gonna get engaged to her the next day after she got hit and now that she’s in the ICU. I can’t propose until she gets well,” said Montgomery.

If you have any information you can leave a tip with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAKUP (1-800-773-2587).

READ: More local crime coverage