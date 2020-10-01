Woman faces second-degree murder charge for crash that killed Cranbrook Kingswood football coach

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – A Huntington Woods woman is facing a second-degree murder charge for a crash that killed a Cranbrook Kingswood football coach.

Prosecutors said Wendy Ellen Bass was drunk behind the wheel when she struck and killed Ben Jones, 30, on the I-696 Service Drive in August.

Many called Jones the father of the Cranes Football program and were shocked when they lost him. Jones was going to begin his second season as head coach before he was killed.

On Thursday, the woman accused of causing the deadly crash was in court.

Ben Jones (WDIV)

Ben Jones was in his Jeep on the evening of Aug. 19 when he was struck by a suspected drunk driver going east on the I-696 Service Drive near Woodward Avenue. Jones was killed.

Bass was arraigned on second-degree murder charges and operating under the influence causing death and reckless driving causing death.

Bass' attorney argued that she is not a flight risk despite the seriousness of the charges.

Bass was granted a personal bond. She is expected to be back in court on Nov. 3.

READ: More local news coverage