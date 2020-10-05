Man dies after crashing into parked car on Detroit’s west side

DETROIT – A 46-year-old man was killed Sunday night when he crashed into the back of a parked car on Detroit’s west side, police said.

The crash happened at 9:26 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of Fitzpatrick and Ashton avenues, according to authorities.

Police said the man was driving a Cadillac Escalade southeast on Fitzpatrick Avenue when he crashed into the back of a car that was parked on the road. That car hit another vehicle in front of it, officials said.

The 46-year-old man died from his injuries, police said. He might have suffered a medical emergency before the crash, authorities said.

Nobody was inside the other two vehicles. No other injuries were reported.