ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE REPORT -- Monday, Oct. 5, 2020

DETROIT – A Sanilac County man is behind bars in Minnesota after a 15-year-old girl texted 911 to report that he raped her inside his semi truck.

Kenneth Zehnder, 34, has been charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct. Zehnder is a truck driver. Court documents say that he received authorization to travel with two different minors in his truck on two different occasions.

