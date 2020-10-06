ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE REPORT -- Monday, Oct. 5, 2020

Michigan man charged after 15-year-old girl texts 911 to report that he sexually assaulted her inside semi truck
DETROIT – A Sanilac County man is behind bars in Minnesota after a 15-year-old girl texted 911 to report that he raped her inside his semi truck.
Kenneth Zehnder, 34, has been charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct. Zehnder is a truck driver. Court documents say that he received authorization to travel with two different minors in his truck on two different occasions.
Michigan coronavirus cases up to 128,923; Death toll now at 6,816
WATCH Local 4 News at 11
Metro Detroit weather: Dry stretch ahead as temperatures rise
Fall has marked its territory, but temperatures are on the upswing. We’ve got a lot of unseasonable warmth ahead, and hardly a drop of rain.
Click here to read the full forecast.
4 Fast Facts
- A man claims a security guard at Menards in Livonia broke his leg during a takedown for not wearing a mask even though he had a medical reason for not doing so. Click here to read more.
- Macomb County police have released video footage of a fight involving multiple men with dangerous weapons. Click here to read more.
- A Metro Detroit couple started a business in their basement, worked together for years while traveling a lot and building on their ideas. Click here to read more.
- Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is asking the Michigan Supreme Court to keep her emergency orders regarding the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in place for another three weeks. Click here to read more.
Be Informed
MDHHS issues new order requiring masks, restricting gatherings, limiting some businesses in Michigan
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has issued a new order restricting gathering sizes, requiring face coverings and limiting some businesses across the state, citing authority that wasn’t covered by the Supreme Court’s recent decision.
Detroit creates 23 satellite voting centers, deploys 10,000 poll workers with major pay raise
The city of Detroit is trying to make sure everyone casts a vote during the presidential election, creating 23 satellite voting centers and deploying 10,000 poll workers with a major pay raise.
Michigan Gov. Whitmer wants clarification on when coronavirus orders will no longer be in effect
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is asking for clarification on when her coronavirus (COVID-19) emergency orders will no longer be in effect. On Friday, the Michigan Supreme Court ruled that Whitmer did not have the authority to issue executive orders without the approval of the state legislature.
Read More
- Southfield funeral home director lends helping hand to family of slain 6-year-old
- Why rapid testing failed to protect President Donald Trump from virus
- Officers punched in the face by Detroit man suspected of stealing from Macy’s at Somerset Collection
- Taylor man charged after police say he had gun at Somerset Collection