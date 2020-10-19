46ºF

'She isn’t coming back’: Southfield woman found alive at funeral home dies at hospital 8 weeks later

Geoffrey Fieger says woman died from ‘massive brain damage’

In this undated family photo provided by Erica Lattimore through Fieger Law shows her daughter, Timesha Beauchamp with her brother Steven Thompson in Southfield, Mich. An attorney for the family of a young woman found breathing at a Detroit funeral home after being declared dead says the 20-year-old was in a body bag for some two hours before it was opened and she was discovered to be alive. Geoffrey Fieger, who was hired by Timesha Beauchamp's family, said Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020 the Southfield woman hospitalized in critical condition and is on a respirator.
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – A 20-year-old Southfield woman declared dead, then later found alive at a funeral home, has died from brain damage eight weeks after being found.

The woman’s mother called 911 on Aug. 23 when her daughter Timesha Beauchamp, who has cerebral palsy, had trouble breathing. After several attempts to revive her, Southfield paramedics declared her dead. She was later found alive.

“Our whole family is devastated. This is the second time our beloved Timesha has been pronounced dead -- but this time she isn’t coming back," the family said in a statement.

Geoffrey Fieger, a lawyer for the family, announced the death of Timesha Beauchamp.

“(She) was allowed to die peacefully at Children’s Hospital, where she had been transferred from Sinai Grace Hospital,” Fieger said. “She died as a result of massive brain damage that was suffered when Southfield paramedics wrongly declared her dead, and failed to provide her much needed oxygen. Instead, she was sent to a funeral home which then discovered that her eyes were open, and that she was alive.”

Two firefighters and two emergency crew members were placed on paid administrative leave.

A $50 million lawsuit was filed against Southfield EMS Paramedics for declaring Beauchamp dead. Fieger said she was only discovered to still be alive when a funeral home worker opened the body bag to prepare her for embalming.

The lawsuit was filed in the Federal Court for the Eastern District of Michigan and assigned to Judge Arthur J. Tarnow for trial by jury.

