ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE REPORT -- Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020

Highland Park welcomes marijuana businesses, residents unsure
DETROIT – The city of Highland Park has decided to go all in on legal marijuana -- but some people are wondering if the move is too much.
Concerned residents have contacted Local 4, questioning why a city that’s less that three square miles is home to 36 marijuana business licenses.
Michigan coronavirus cases up to 152,862; Death toll now at 7,129
Metro Detroit weather: October warmth could bring storms
A surge of warm air will send temperatures to the 70s but also deliver strong Friday storms. And there’s even more changes to the weekend.
A local family is hoping the community can help Detroit police make an arrest in a shooting that left a man paralyzed.
A man was killed Thursday after several automobile thefts at a Wayne County rail yard.
As this country has seen numerous times, traffic stops can often lead to scary interactions between law enforcement and citizens -- especially for minorities.
The debate students at Loyola High School in Detroit are preparing to watch the debate. The young men often prepare for up to 10 hours a day for debates.
Michigan officials' advice on indoor dining puts restaurants in tougher spot
When Michigan’s chief medical executive offered new advice for restaurant customers on Wednesday, it came as a surprise -- especially for restaurant owners. As COVID-19 cases begin to rise rapidly throughout Michigan, Dr. Joneigh Khaldun encouraged people to significantly limit how -- and with whom -- they dine out.
Why you should participate in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day
Prescription medications can be dangerous and even deadly -- and they’re probably just sitting in your medicine cabinet. The Drug Enforcement Administration laid out reasons for all of us to participate in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, Oct. 24.
CDC defines ‘close contact’ as being within 6 feet of a COVID-19 infected person for a total of 15 minutes in a day
Until now the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) defined “close contact” with COVID-19 as spending 15 consecutive minutes within 6 feet of someone who is positive. Researchers have discovered much shorter exposures can also spread the virus, especially if those exposures are repeated. That discovery has implications for schools, workplaces and all sorts of gatherings.
