ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE REPORT -- Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020

Gov. Whitmer on possibility of another Michigan shutdown: ‘We’re at a dangerous moment’
DETROIT – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was asked about the possibility of the state shutting down again due to rising COVID-19 cases, and she called right now “a dangerous moment.”
On Wednesday, Michigan officials reported 1,597 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, as well as 33 deaths. Before Wednesday’s update, the seven-day moving average for new cases in Michigan was at 1,670 -- the highest ever.
Michigan coronavirus cases up to 150,989; Death toll now at 7,086
- The FBI say that Iran and Russia have both attempted to interfere in the U.S. presidential election. Click here to read more.
- Michigan Governor Whitmer has extended unemployment benefits until the end of year. Click here to read more.
- Experts are looking to Wisconsin’s COVID-19 numbers as a warning for the state of Michigan. Click here to read more.
- President Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger, Joe Biden, are set to square off in their final debate Thursday. Click here to read more.
ACLU pushes for Wayne County to extend protections from foreclosure
Wayne County has taken action to protect those struggling by suspending all foreclosures through the end of the year. Now, the ACLU wants to take it a step further protecting those from foreclosure for years to come.
NIH study looks at potential COVID-19 treatments
While much of the attention is focused on efforts to find a coronavirus vaccine, there is also an intense effort underway to find more effective treatments. The fastest path to finding better treatments is looking at drugs that are already approved for different conditions.
A new study by the National Institutes of Health reviewed over 130 drugs and selected three to test in hospitalized patients battling COVID-19.
Detroit Public Schools Community District expected to be released from state oversight
For the last 11 years the Detroit Public Schools Community District has been under the auspices of some type of state supervision -- but in five days that will change. For the first time since 2009, the Detroit public schools system is poised to be released from state supervision.
