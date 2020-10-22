ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE REPORT -- Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020

DETROIT – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was asked about the possibility of the state shutting down again due to rising COVID-19 cases, and she called right now “a dangerous moment.”

On Wednesday, Michigan officials reported 1,597 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, as well as 33 deaths. Before Wednesday’s update, the seven-day moving average for new cases in Michigan was at 1,670 -- the highest ever.

Wayne County has taken action to protect those struggling by suspending all foreclosures through the end of the year. Now, the ACLU wants to take it a step further protecting those from foreclosure for years to come.

While much of the attention is focused on efforts to find a coronavirus vaccine, there is also an intense effort underway to find more effective treatments. The fastest path to finding better treatments is looking at drugs that are already approved for different conditions.

A new study by the National Institutes of Health reviewed over 130 drugs and selected three to test in hospitalized patients battling COVID-19.

For the last 11 years the Detroit Public Schools Community District has been under the auspices of some type of state supervision -- but in five days that will change. For the first time since 2009, the Detroit public schools system is poised to be released from state supervision.

