ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE REPORT -- Friday, Oct. 23, 2020

DeJanay Booth, Web Producer

View of Detroit from the Windsor sky camera on Sept. 11, 2020 at 8:03 p.m.
How bars, restaurants are trying to survive a coronavirus winter

DETROIT – Autumn is here and that means -- among other things -- winter is coming.

Many businesses are struggling because of the coronavirus epidemic -- and restaurants and bars have been hit especially hard.

Michigan coronavirus cases up to 154,688; Death toll now at 7,147

Metro Detroit weather: Temperatures to drop after Friday storms

Showers exit on Friday evening on the heels of a strong front. Temperatures dive from highs in the 80s earlier today to lows in the 30s.

4 Fast Facts

  • City Burger in Warren closed in March and when they reopened a month later, it looked like making enough money to stay afloat would be difficult. Click here to read more.
  • A program in Macomb County is working to expand food banks to meet the needs of families in the community. Click here to read more.
  • Students at Greenfield Union Elementary-Middle School went weeks without one of their favorite school activities which include reading. Click here to read more.
  • Families who live near the Arbor Hills Landfill say the stench is unbearable at times. Click here to read more.

Be Informed

Washtenaw County Health Department updates U-M undergrad stay-in-place order

The Washtenaw County Health Department has announced two updates to its stay-in-place order for undergraduates at the University of Michigan. The Health Department and U-M leadership announced the emergency order on Tuesday due to rising cases of COVID-19 on campus.

2 experimental COVID-19 vaccines reach critical milestone -- What does this mean?

There has been some progress involving two of the experimental vaccines for COVID-19. The vaccines have reached a critical milestone, one by the numbers, and one in beginning testing in a new age group.

