ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE REPORT -- Friday, Oct. 23, 2020

How bars, restaurants are trying to survive a coronavirus winter
DETROIT – Autumn is here and that means -- among other things -- winter is coming.
Many businesses are struggling because of the coronavirus epidemic -- and restaurants and bars have been hit especially hard.
Michigan coronavirus cases up to 154,688; Death toll now at 7,147
WATCH Local 4 News at 11
Metro Detroit weather: Temperatures to drop after Friday storms
Showers exit on Friday evening on the heels of a strong front. Temperatures dive from highs in the 80s earlier today to lows in the 30s.
Click here to read a full forecast.
4 Fast Facts
- City Burger in Warren closed in March and when they reopened a month later, it looked like making enough money to stay afloat would be difficult. Click here to read more.
- A program in Macomb County is working to expand food banks to meet the needs of families in the community. Click here to read more.
- Students at Greenfield Union Elementary-Middle School went weeks without one of their favorite school activities which include reading. Click here to read more.
- Families who live near the Arbor Hills Landfill say the stench is unbearable at times. Click here to read more.
Be Informed
Washtenaw County Health Department updates U-M undergrad stay-in-place order
The Washtenaw County Health Department has announced two updates to its stay-in-place order for undergraduates at the University of Michigan. The Health Department and U-M leadership announced the emergency order on Tuesday due to rising cases of COVID-19 on campus.
2 experimental COVID-19 vaccines reach critical milestone -- What does this mean?
There has been some progress involving two of the experimental vaccines for COVID-19. The vaccines have reached a critical milestone, one by the numbers, and one in beginning testing in a new age group.
Read More
- Bond reduced to 1% for man charged in terrorism plot against Gov. Whitmer
- Victim and gunman in Lincoln Park neighborhood shooting knew each other
- Detroit native and music star Lizzo campaigns for Biden-Harris campaign in city
- Big Ten football returns this weekend