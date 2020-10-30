ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE REPORT -- Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020

Michigan issues new COVID-19 emergency order with stricter rules for restaurants, gatherings
DETROIT – Michigan health officials have issued a new COVID-19 emergency order that includes stricter regulations on restaurants and gathering limits.
Director Robert Gordon and Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, both with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, announced the new order Thursday. MDHHS’s previous COVID-19 order was set to expire Friday.
Michigan coronavirus cases up to 171,220; Death toll now at 7,298
WATCH Local 4 News at 11
Metro Detroit weather: Possible snow flurries incoming
Temperatures take a tumble going into the weekend. Expect the weekend start to be our coldest of the season so far. But some unseasonable warmth is in view.
Click here to read the full forecast.
4 Fast Facts
- A 7-year-old girl who was shot in the back of the head on Wednesday night is now in grave condition, according to Detroit police. Click here to read more.
- Charges against all seven students accused in a Warren De La Salle Collegiate School football hazing investigation have been dropped, according to Michael Wendling, the St. Clair County Prosecutor. Click here to read more.
- An announcement Thursday is a sign that Detroit’s revival is branching out from Downtown -- Meijer is planing to open a new location on Detroit’s east side. Click here to read more.
- The sale of the former Michigan State Fairgrounds has been halted by a court order just over a week after the sale was approved. Click here to read more.
Be Informed
Kroger pharmacies to offer rapid COVID antibody testing with 15-minute results
All Kroger pharmacies are expected to offer rapid COVID-19 antibody testing by the end of November, officials said Thursday. Kroger pharmacies across the U.S. are preparing to offer rapid COVID antibody testing to customers by the end of November. The tests, conducted using a finger-prick blood sample, will cost $25 and typically yield results within 15 minutes, officials said.
How ‘incredibly concerning’ COVID-19 cases are trending in each of Michigan’s 8 regions
As the number of COVID-19 cases spikes dramatically, Michigan’s top medical official broke down the “incredibly disturbing” trends in each of the state’s eight regions. Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, the chief medical executive of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, spoke Thursday while MDHHS Director Robert Gordon announced a new COVID-19 emergency order.
Here’s how polling precincts will look different on Election Day amid pandemic
There are only a few days left until Election Day on November 3. While the overall numbers of early voting have been huge, those numbers have been a little disappointing in Detroit. City clerk Janice Winfrey spoke out Thursday, encouraging people to get out and vote in the upcoming presidential election.
Read More
- VIDEO: Safe stolen from KFC on Detroit’s east side -- Police seek thieves
- Here’s how polling precincts will look different on Election Day amid pandemic
- Proposition 1 could change how Michigan buys land, renovates parks in Nov. election
- Proposition 2 to bar warrantless searches, seizures of electronic data if passed in Michigan Nov. election
- How falling back an hour for Daylight Saving Time can impact your health
- When can the country get back to normal? Dr. Fauci answers questions on the COVID-19 pandemic