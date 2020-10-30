ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE REPORT -- Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020

DETROIT – Michigan health officials have issued a new COVID-19 emergency order that includes stricter regulations on restaurants and gathering limits.

Director Robert Gordon and Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, both with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, announced the new order Thursday. MDHHS’s previous COVID-19 order was set to expire Friday.

Metro Detroit weather: Possible snow flurries incoming

Temperatures take a tumble going into the weekend. Expect the weekend start to be our coldest of the season so far. But some unseasonable warmth is in view.

All Kroger pharmacies are expected to offer rapid COVID-19 antibody testing by the end of November, officials said Thursday. Kroger pharmacies across the U.S. are preparing to offer rapid COVID antibody testing to customers by the end of November. The tests, conducted using a finger-prick blood sample, will cost $25 and typically yield results within 15 minutes, officials said.

As the number of COVID-19 cases spikes dramatically, Michigan’s top medical official broke down the “incredibly disturbing” trends in each of the state’s eight regions. Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, the chief medical executive of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, spoke Thursday while MDHHS Director Robert Gordon announced a new COVID-19 emergency order.

There are only a few days left until Election Day on November 3. While the overall numbers of early voting have been huge, those numbers have been a little disappointing in Detroit. City clerk Janice Winfrey spoke out Thursday, encouraging people to get out and vote in the upcoming presidential election.

