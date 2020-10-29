ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020

Because experts have only been studying COVID-19 for 11 months, they can’t project too far when examining how long someone remains immune. The good news is there does seem to be immunity that lasts a while -- but that term is relative and appears to depend on the severity of the infection.

Metro Detroit weather: Possibility of light snow Sunday after decent start to weekend

Wednesday night will finish in the middle to high 30s and low 40s across Metro Detroit. Thursday remains cool with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s.

Hurricane Zeta has made landfall, but it will stay even farther south than earlier data was suggesting -- meaning we should remain dry on Thursday.

Read the full forecast here.

What Michigan is doing to keep voters safe on Election Day

Michigan officials say they are making sure everyone will be safe while voting in the presidential election on November 3 -- from the pandemic and from threats of violence.

Fact-checking 5 new claims in final stretch of 2020 election

With less than a week before Election Day, attacks from both sides are ramping up. We’re separating fact from fiction.

Poll: Gary Peters opens nearly 10-point lead on John James in Michigan US Senate race

Michigan Democratic U.S. Senator Gary Peters has increased his lead over Republican challenger John James heading into the final stretch of the 2020 election, a new WDIV/Detroit News poll shows.

270 to Win: Interactive map allows you to predict 2020 Electoral College outcome

To be elected president in the U.S., the winner must get at least 270 electoral votes. If you’re wondering what the Electoral College might end up looking like by Nov. 4 this year, here’s a fun little interactive map tool to help you visualize an outcome.

