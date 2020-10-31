ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Oct. 31, 2020

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden will be joined by former US President Barack Obama and Stevie Wonder for campaign stops in Flint and Detroit today.

The Spartans and Wolverines are playing against each other today beginning at noon. This year’s rivalry game will be different due to the pandemic.

Rescue teams on Saturday plowed through concrete blocks and the debris of eight collapsed buildings in search of survivors of a powerful earthquake that struck Turkey’s Aegean coast and north of the Greek island of Samos, killing at least 28 people. More than 800 others were injured.

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 174,388 as of Friday, including 7,309 deaths, state officials report.

Friday’s update represents 3,168 new cases and 11 additional deaths. New data on cases, deaths and recoveries will be released this afternoon.

Here’s a look at more of the data: