30ºF

Local News

ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Oct. 31, 2020

Here are this morning’s top stories

Natasha Dado, Web Producer

Tags: Morning Briefing, News, Newsstand, Local, Detroit News, Michigan News, Headlines, Top Stories, Morning News, Detroit, Michigan

Barack Obama, Stevie Wonder to campaign with Joe Biden in Detroit, Flint on Halloween

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden will be joined by former US President Barack Obama and Stevie Wonder for campaign stops in Flint and Detroit today.

Michigan vs. Michigan State football -- follow live score updates here

The Spartans and Wolverines are playing against each other today beginning at noon. This year’s rivalry game will be different due to the pandemic.

Death toll reaches 28 in quake that hit Turkey, Greek island

Rescue teams on Saturday plowed through concrete blocks and the debris of eight collapsed buildings in search of survivors of a powerful earthquake that struck Turkey’s Aegean coast and north of the Greek island of Samos, killing at least 28 people. More than 800 others were injured.

Coronavirus in Michigan 🦠

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 174,388 as of Friday, including 7,309 deaths, state officials report.

Friday’s update represents 3,168 new cases and 11 additional deaths. New data on cases, deaths and recoveries will be released this afternoon.

Here’s a look at more of the data:

Metro Detroit weather: Chilly and dry on Halloween with rain possible Sunday 🎃

More Local News Headlines

National and World Headlines

Sports Headlines ⚾🏀🏈🏒⚽

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: