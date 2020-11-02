19-year-old Detroit woman missing since Halloween

DETROIT – Detroit police are searching for a missing 19-year-old woman named Zion Avery.

Avery was last seen on Saturday, Oct. 31 around 3 p.m. at her home in the 1400 block of Baldwin Street in Detroit.

Avery left the home after having a verbal dispute with a family member. She reportedly left the home without her identification had has not answered anyone’s calls.

She is described as 5 feet, 3 inches tall, weighs 280 pounds and has a medium brown complexion.

Avery was last seen wearing a blue shirt, blue jean jacket, pink jogging pants and green crocs. Family members say she suffers from depression.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-Speak-Up.

