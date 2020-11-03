2 men killed in shooting that sent Jeep careening into two homes on Detroit’s west side

DETROIT – Two men were killed Tuesday in a shooting that sent a Jeep careening into the front of two homes on Detroit’s west side, officials said.

Detroit police are still investigating the shooting, which happened early Tuesday morning on 29th Street near Magnolia Street.

“A lot of gunshots,” resident Dalton Bolton said. “'Boom, boom.'”

Residents told Local 4 the gunfire sounded like it came from a very heavy weapon. Detroit police officers placed dozens of orange markets where shell casings fell on the side of the road.

That scene is at one end of 29th Street. At the other end, a brand-new white Jeep Cherokee sat buried under the rubble of two front porches.

Two men in their late 20s or early 30s were found dead inside the Jeep, police said. They have not yet been identified.

ORIGINAL STORY: Two killed in shooting on Detroit’s west side

When Bolton came outside, the scene worried him. He said he knows the resident who lives in the home where the Jeep came to rest.

“I want to know if they’re alright,” Bolton said. “I didn’t get an answer, but maybe they’re talking to police.”

Officials said there were no injuries beyond the two men killed in the Jeep.

Shots were first fired at the Jeep two blocks away, police said. They found glass scattered at the scene.

The Jeep then sped down 29th Street, but left the roadway, careened down the sidewalk and slammed into the front porch of a home, according to authorities. It then crashed into the next door stoop and came to rest, buried under a pile of brick, wrought iron and wood, police said.

Bullet holes cover both sides of the Jeep.

The resident of the most badly damaged home didn’t want to talk about the incident.

Detroit police continue to investigate, but they have a lot of questions. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call authorities.