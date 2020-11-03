ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Nov. 3, 2020

While millions have already voted in the 2020 General Election, millions of other will still be voting in person on Tuesday. If you’re voting in-person, here’s what you need to know.

Today Democratic vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris will campaign in Detroit, the Biden-Harris campaign announced Monday.

Watch live coverage of Election Day 2020 from NBC News -- coverage of races from around the country all day long, starting Tuesday morning.

Control of the Senate is a razor-close proposition in Tuesday’s election, as Republicans fight to retain their majority against a surge of Democratic candidates confronting the president’s allies across a vast political map.

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 184,889 as of Monday, including 7,357 deaths, state officials report.

Monday’s update represents 6,709 new cases and 17 additional deaths over the past two days.

Here’s a look at more of the data: