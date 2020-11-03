39ºF

Local News

ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Nov. 3, 2020

Here are this morning’s top stories

Natasha Dado, Web Producer

Election Day 2020: What to know before voting in Michigan

While millions have already voted in the 2020 General Election, millions of other will still be voting in person on Tuesday. If you’re voting in-person, here’s what you need to know.

Kamala Harris to campaign in Detroit on Election Day

Today Democratic vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris will campaign in Detroit, the Biden-Harris campaign announced Monday.

LIVE STREAM: 2020 Election Day coverage on NBC News

Watch live coverage of Election Day 2020 from NBC News -- coverage of races from around the country all day long, starting Tuesday morning.

Control of Senate at stake as Trump’s allies face Democrats

Control of the Senate is a razor-close proposition in Tuesday’s election, as Republicans fight to retain their majority against a surge of Democratic candidates confronting the president’s allies across a vast political map.

Coronavirus in Michigan 🦠

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 184,889 as of Monday, including 7,357 deaths, state officials report.

Monday’s update represents 6,709 new cases and 17 additional deaths over the past two days.

Here’s a look at more of the data:

Election Day forecast: A vote for more sunshine ☀️

