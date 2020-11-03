ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Nov. 3, 2020

Election Day 2020: What to know before voting in Michigan
While millions have already voted in the 2020 General Election, millions of other will still be voting in person on Tuesday. If you’re voting in-person, here’s what you need to know.
Kamala Harris to campaign in Detroit on Election Day
Today Democratic vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris will campaign in Detroit, the Biden-Harris campaign announced Monday.
LIVE STREAM: 2020 Election Day coverage on NBC News
Watch live coverage of Election Day 2020 from NBC News -- coverage of races from around the country all day long, starting Tuesday morning.
Control of Senate at stake as Trump’s allies face Democrats
Control of the Senate is a razor-close proposition in Tuesday’s election, as Republicans fight to retain their majority against a surge of Democratic candidates confronting the president’s allies across a vast political map.
Coronavirus in Michigan 🦠
The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 184,889 as of Monday, including 7,357 deaths, state officials report.
Monday’s update represents 6,709 new cases and 17 additional deaths over the past two days.
Here’s a look at more of the data:
Election Day forecast: A vote for more sunshine ☀️
- Track the live Michigan Weather Radar here
- Track severe weather alerts here
- Submit storm photos here
- Find more weather forecast articles at Weather Center
More Local News Headlines
- Two men killed in shooting on Detroit’s west side
- Election officials get head start on absentee ballots at TCF Center
- Secretary of State: Detroit is ready for expected record-setting voter turnout on Election Day
- ‘One little incident could set someone off’: How police are working to keep polls safe in Michigan
- Michigan attorney general answers important questions ahead of Election Day
- November Madness: Here’s what readers think will happen with the 2020 Election
National and World Headlines
- Nation by nation, the world watches Election Day in the US
- EXPLAINER: A long night, or more, before president is known
- 5 ways you can help fight misinformation on Election Day
- Europe tightens restrictions as UK, Germany widen testing
Sports Headlines ⚾🏀🏈🏒⚽
- Michigan football has no business being ranked or favored against Indiana
- Can Michigan football salvage season after lifeless loss to Michigan State?