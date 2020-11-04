ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE REPORT -- Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020

DETROIT – There was a series of robocalls directed mainly at those in Flint and Saginaw telling people if lines were long they could vote on Wednesday. It was false information and an attempt to suppress voters on Election Day.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel and Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson issued warnings to voters after receiving reports of false information being spread on Election Day.

