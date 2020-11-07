ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Nov. 7, 2020

Count drags on as Joe Biden nears victory in presidential race
Four days after the election, the U.S. presidential race hovered in suspended animation Saturday as the long, exacting work of counting votes brought Democrat Joe Biden ever closer to a victory over President Donald Trump.
Republican-led Michigan House, Senate to hold hearing on vote count Saturday
The Michigan State House and Senate Oversight Committees will be in session Saturday to discuss the ballot counting process. This comes after the Republican National Committee chair called for an investigation into the Michigan ballot-counting process.
Livonia Public Schools halts in-person instruction for middle, high schoolers until Nov. 16
Livonia Public Schools is stopping in-person instruction for its middle and high schoolers until Monday, Nov. 16 due to increased COVID cases, the district’s superintendent, Andrea Oquist, announced in a letter sent to families on Friday.
Coronavirus in Michigan 🦠
The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 201,569 as of Friday, including 7,513 deaths, state officials report.
Friday’s update represents 3,763 new cases and 43 additional deaths.
Here’s a look at more of the data:
Metro Detroit weather: Beautiful November weekend ahead 🍂
